Birmingham school trip to firing range criticised

A school trip to a police firing range that saw pupils take aim with toy guns at cartoon criminal targets has attracted criticism on social media.

The Year 3 pupils were invited to West Midlands Police's firearms training facility after writing to officers following recent terror attacks.

During the visit, pupils were pictured aiming plastic replica firearms at targets metres away.

The force said the visit was to give pupils an insight into their work.

But it received a mixed response from parents.

Lyn Turner wrote on Facebook: "I'm not comfortable with this at all. Primary school kids? Parents don't like buying toy guns let alone showing them real ones. Not sure about this at all."

Sarah Massey said she was "horrified" by a picture of the event.

But Claire Milliner wrote: "As a parent of one of the yr3 children who attended that day, thank you for taking the time out to spend with our children, normalise police presence and make them feel safer."

As part of the visit to the firearms training facility in Aston, Birmingham, the pupils also got to dress up in riot gear and talk to officers about their jobs.

Det Insp Danny Delaney said: "The pupils had sent in letters of appreciation to officers for keeping the public safe in the wake of recent events after seeing an increase in armed officers on the streets.

"The visit was also used as an opportunity for us to take the time out to talk with the children and stress to them that they shouldn't feel scared and that we are here to keep people safe and give them an insight into our work."