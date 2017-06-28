Birmingham terrorism arrest: Man held in Spanish inquiry

A man has been arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences in connection with a Spanish investigation, police said.

A European Arrest Warrant was executed on behalf of Spanish police investigating so-called Islamic State, West Midlands Police said.

The 44-year-old was arrested by counter terrorism unit detectives at an address in Sparkhill in the city.

The investigation focuses on terrorism material created for online use.

The man will be taken to Westminster Magistrates' Court later to seek his extradition to Spain, police said.

