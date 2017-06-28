Carl Campbell murder: 'Five shots fired' in killing

Image caption Jaspal Rai, Mohammed Humza and Vikesh Chauhan all deny murder

A gunman fired five shots through the window of a car, killing a man inside, a court has heard.

Carl Campbell, 33, was shot in the head while sitting inside a car in High Street, West Bromwich, on 27 December.

Prosecutors told jurors at Birmingham Crown Court the motive for the killing is unclear.

Mohammed Humza, Jaspal Rai and Vikesh Chauhan deny murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Opening the trial on Wednesday, Michael Burrows QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Campbell had been a front seat passenger in a grey Ford Fiesta.

Image caption A police cordon at the scene following the shooting

Jurors heard the car had been driving through West Bromwich and stopped at traffic lights in Dartmouth Street.

The court was told an Audi Q5 pulled up alongside the Fiesta, driven by Mr Chauhan, 24, with Mr Rai, 25, sitting next to him.

Prosecutors say Mr Humza, 20, was in the back of the car and fired a gun five times through the window where Mr Campbell was sitting.

He was hit in the right cheek and would have died instantly.

The court heard the men drove off and abandoned the car in Kiniths Crescent.

Image caption Carl Campbell was shot in the head while he was a passenger in the car

Mr Humza and Mr Chauhan were arrested separately by police after running off, but Mr Rai was detained in Belgium in February before being extradited back to the UK.

Jurors heard police found three spent gun cartridges on Mr Humza and recovered a gun with two spent cartridges, a knife and black gloves in the Dagger Lane area.

The prosecution said the defence of Mr Humza is that he was passed the gun by Mr Chauhan and although he accepts he fired it, he did not know it was real or loaded with live bullets.

Mr Chauhan maintains he did not know Mr Humza had the gun and the defence of Mr Rai is that he knew nothing.

The trial continues.