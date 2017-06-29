Birmingham hit-and-run driver jailed for 10 years

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Connor McCaugherty was on bail for previous reckless driving offences when he killed a pedestrian

A car thief has been jailed for 10 years after killing a man whilst evading police at speeds up to 110mph.

Connor McCaugherty killed Dil Bahadur Subedi during a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham on 26 March.

Mr Subedi died as he was crossing the road at the Belgrave Middleway when McCaugherty ran a red light.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a string of other offences at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

McCaugherty, 22, of no fixed address, stole a Ford Mondeo from Bordesley Green on 17 March and was seen driving it through Erdington by police nine days later.

A chase ensued where McCaugherty reached speeds of up to 110mph.

Driving with the headlights off, he drove through red lights in the city centre and hit Mr Subedi at 90mph.

The 45-year-old chef and father of three died at the scene as McCaugherty sped away.

McCaugherty was on bail at the time for reckless driving in December 2016.

The Mondeo was found burnt out in Northfield the next day.

McCaugherty was arrested by police on 30 March when he was seen driving another stolen car.

Judge Mark Wall QC told McCaugherty: "You showed a total disregard for the safety of others who were in great danger because of your actions."

As he left court, a tearful McCaugherty shouted an apology to Mr Subedi's relatives in the public gallery.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, assault by beating, making off without payment, dangerous driving, possessing a controlled class B drug, perverting the course of justice and taking a conveyance without a property.