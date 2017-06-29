Crimestoppers' £10k reward to find James Brindley's killer

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Brindley was talking to his girlfriend on the phone when he was attacked

A reward of £10,000 has been put up to find the killer of a 26-year-old man stabbed to death near his home.

James Brindley was talking to his girlfriend on the phone when he was attacked in Aldridge town centre shortly before midnight on Friday.

Crimestoppers say the reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The charity's Pauline Hadley said: "Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a callous attack."

Mr Brindley was stabbed in the heart after a night out with friends and "died at the scene in his parents' arms", police said.

A statement from Crimestoppers said Mr Brindley was seen having a disagreement with two men before he was stabbed.

One of those men, seen at the entrance of The Croft near Little Aston Road, is still wanted for questioning.

Image caption James Brindley, who lived locally, died on Aldridge High Street

Ms Hadley, West Midlands regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: "I cannot begin to imagine what James' girlfriend and family must be going through at the moment after such a senseless and tragic murder.

"That is why I am appealing to local people who might have any information, to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

"Never will you have to give any personal details, and I promise that once you have put the phone down or submitted your information on our website, you're done."

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police have released CCTV of four cars they want to trace

A campaign to raise money for Mr Brindley's funeral has exceeded its £9,000 target.

West Midlands Police issued CCTV of four cars seen travelling along Little Aston Road towards the town centre at the time of the attack.

Police are still hunting for the murder weapon.