Man arrested after shooting near Birmingham school

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Two shots were fired at a cyclist outside St Edmund's primary school in Rosebery Street

A man has been arrested in connection with two street shootings, including one outside a Birmingham school.

The 40-year-old was detained on suspicion of attempted murder after one shooting left a man with a leg injury.

Two shots were fired from a moving car at a cyclist outside St Edmund's primary school in Rosebery Street on 21 June, but nobody was hurt, police said.

A man, 32, suffered the leg wound in another drive-by shooting two days earlier in Western Road, Winson Green.

Officers executed a warrant at a flat in Selwyn Road in the Winson Green area just before 05:30 BST, the West Midlands force said.

'Shocking incidents'

A vehicle parked near Selwyn Road has been seized for forensic examination while searches are ongoing at another address in Birmingham connected to the suspect.

Detectives are still searching for the cyclist who is believed to have been the intended target of the Rosebery Street shooting.

He ran into the school for cover but then left before police arrived at the scene.

One of the bullets struck school railings and another hit a vehicle in the staff car park.

Det Insp Mo Yousaf, of West Midlands Police, said: "These two incidents were shocking; two firearms discharges in broad daylight in public that could easily have had fatal consequences."