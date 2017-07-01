Ham used to calm dog trapped on roof in Birmingham

Image copyright Perry Barr Fire Image caption The fire service said seven-year-old Nala was "quite nervous"

A dog has been rescued from the roof of a house by firefighters.

Nala, a seven-year-old husky, became stranded atop the property in Boldmere, Birmingham on Friday afternoon.

It is believed Nala might have got out of the skylight window and on to the roof after climbing on furniture in the loft of the house.

A firefighter "calmed her down with a few slices of ham", before a lead was attached and she was guided back inside the house with help from her owner.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "She got a little bit of fuss after."

He said the rescue on Halton Road took about 10 minutes because "obviously she was quite nervous".

The fire service did not come out of the skylight because she might have jumped off the roof, the spokesman added.

Perry Barr Fire tweeted: "It's not just cats in trees we save. We also save dogs on roofs."