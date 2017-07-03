Birmingham tower block fire confirmed as arson

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption The fire is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life

A tower block fire began after a sofa left in a communal area was set on fire.

The fire started on the 22nd floor of the 32-storey Cleveland Tower, Holloway Head in Birmingham.

It is understood 750 people live in the tower although no one was injured. Smoke has affected the building from the 15th floor to the top of the building.

Police are treating Saturday's fire as arson with intent to endanger life.

Area Commander Ben Brook, of West Midlands Fire Service, said following last month's fire at Grenfell Tower in London the Cleveland Tower incident was shocking for everyone concerned.

"Damage caused by the fire was confined to the lobby area, although smoke affected the building from the 15th floor to the top of the building," he said.

Mr Brook added: "It is also important that lobbies, stairwells and communal areas are kept free of clutter and combustible materials."

A spokesperson from WM Housing said that the building operates a "keep communal areas clear policy" and has a concierge that will arrange for anything left in communal areas to be removed immediately.