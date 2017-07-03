M54 body: Man found by motorway 'knew his killer', ex-wife says

Image caption Lavina Sohl said she felt her ex-husband was accidentally killed

A man whose body was found by the M54 motorway more than likely knew his killer, his ex-wife has said.

Surjit Takhar, 37, was reported missing from his home in Oldbury, West Midlands, in October 2008.

His skull and other bone fragments were discovered in Telford, Shropshire, in 2015 by maintenance workers. Police are treating the death as murder.

Mr Takhar's former wife Lavina Sohl said she suspected he had been killed accidentally.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Surjit Takhar was an alcoholic and had run up some debts at the time of his disappearance

"What's happened is something's gone wrong somewhere," she said.

More updates on this story

"I don't think they've meant to have done it. It was an accident.

Image caption His body was found in 2008

"I honestly think there is going to be a result at the end of this. Somebody will be caught for what they've done."

Detectives said Mr Takhar's life had become chaotic. He was a divorced alcoholic. He had also run up some debts through his lifestyle at the time of his disappearance.

Det Insp Jim Munro from West Midlands Police made a fresh appeal for information with BBC Crimewatch earlier.

"On 25 January last year we had a call to the incident room from someone with specific information regarding this case - an anonymous male caller - who unfortunately was cut off before they were put through to the investigation team.

"I'm urging that person to come forward again."

Officers also want to speak to anyone who may have information regarding the issues Mr Takhar had at the time of his death and have urged people to come forward so they can "bring some peace" to his family.

The cause of death remains unexplained but police said Mr Takhar had suffered head and rib injuries.