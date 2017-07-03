Police cannabis team deliver baby in Wolverhampton

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The force's cannabis disposal team tweeted a picture from the scene

A police drugs team worker was drafted in to help with a roadside drama as he helped deliver a baby.

Mike Hall and two colleagues from West Midlands Police's cannabis team were flagged down by a driver in Wolverhampton, at around 15:30 BST on Monday.

The passenger was in labour and Mr Hall rushed to help deliver a baby girl, the force said.

Mr Hall said it was a day he "won't forget in a hurry".

Soon after he stepped in, paramedics arrived at the scene in Hickman Avenue, and mother and baby were taken to hospital to be checked over.

Mr Hall, the cannabis disposal team manager with the force, said: "It was far from your typical call for help but it was definitely one of the most rewarding.

"I have been with the force for more than 30 years and never had to deliver a baby before.

"We receive medical training but nothing can ever prepare you for such a situation."