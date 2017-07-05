Carl Campbell murder: Man on trial admits killing father
A man has admitted killing a father who was shot while he sat in a car.
Mohammed Humza, 20, changed his plea to guilty partway through his trial for murdering Carl Campbell.
The 33-year-old was shot in the head in High Street, West Bromwich on 27 December.
Jaspal Rai and Vikesh Chauhan deny murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Birmingham Crown Court. Humza denies the second charge.
The trial continues.
