Carl Campbell murder: Man on trial admits killing father

Image caption Jaspal Rai, Mohammed Humza and Vikesh Chauhan are all charged with murder

A man has admitted killing a father who was shot while he sat in a car.

Mohammed Humza, 20, changed his plea to guilty partway through his trial for murdering Carl Campbell.

The 33-year-old was shot in the head in High Street, West Bromwich on 27 December.

Jaspal Rai and Vikesh Chauhan deny murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Birmingham Crown Court. Humza denies the second charge.

The trial continues.

