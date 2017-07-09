Man killed in sports car crash in Erdington

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at about 05:00 BST

A man has died after being hit by a sports car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Mercedes B220 sports car hit a stationary minibus taxi in Erdington before knocking down a pedestrian in his 40s at about 05:00 BST.

Galaxy Cars in Erdington confirmed one of their drivers was killed this morning.

A 49-year-old woman and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

It is believed the man was behind the minibus at the time of the crash. He died at the scene.

'Devastated'

Galaxy Cars said their driver was on his way home after finishing his shift when he died.

The firm said they were "devastated" to lose a "well-known and well-loved" employee.

The minibus taxi was parked on Goosemore Lane at the junction with Kirkwood Avenue.

The suspects were arrested at the scene and are assisting with inquiries.

Police said specialist officers are currently supporting the man's family.