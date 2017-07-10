Woman charged over Chelmsley Wood car stab death

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Philip Rolph was described as "loving and generous" by his family

A woman has been charged with murdering a man who was found with stab wounds in his car, police said.

Philip Rolph, 65, was found with serious injuries in Alder Drive in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, at about 01:00 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said he died in hospital shortly afterwards.

Georgina Henshaw, 35, of Alder Drive, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

She is due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to Mr Rolph, his family said the chef and grandfather was "a family man, who was caring, helpful, kind, loving and generous, who loved his life and his work".