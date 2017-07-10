Youth charged with murder after Kingstanding stabbing

Image caption A fight reportedly broke out in Twickenham Road, Kingstanding

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was killed in a stabbing in Birmingham.

A fight reportedly broke out in Twickenham Road, Kingstanding, at about 13:00 BST on Saturday. A 23-year-old man suffered fatal stab injuries.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Youth Court on Monday.

He has been remanded and is due to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on 12 July.

Police said two men, aged 20 and 24, who were arrested in connection with the investigation, had been bailed.

