Man driven at deliberately in Moseley is critically hurt

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the junction of Brighton Road and Moseley Road

A man was left critically injured after being intentionally driven at in a Birmingham street, police say.

The incident happened at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday at a junction in the Moseley area of the city.

It was initially reported to police as a serious road collision but enquiries led the West Midlands force to believe the victim, 35, was deliberately targeted and "left for dead".

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

See more stories from Birmingham and the Black Country here

Police say the Washwood Heath resident has been released "under investigation" while enquiries continue.

The injured man has undergone surgery for a serious head injury and his condition is described by police as critical.