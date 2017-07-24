Birmingham carer sprayed aerosol in dementia patient's face

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Carer sprayed aerosol into Birmingham woman's face

A care worker who sprayed an aerosol into the face of a 78-year-old woman with dementia has been given a four-week jail term.

Susan Draper was filmed spraying Betty Boylan with Impulse body spray about 1ft (30cm) from her face at Bupa's Perry Locks home in Birmingham

Mrs Boylan's family installed CCTV in her room after they found bruises on her, a court heard.

Draper has been given bail after lodging an appeal against her sentence.

Image caption Betty Boylan coughed after the aerosol contents was sprayed in her face

Sentencing her, district judge Ian Strongman said although Ms Boylan had not been physically hurt a custodial sentence was necessary to mark the seriousness of the reckless offence.

Draper, of Cranehouse Road, Kingstanding, denied ill-treating Mrs Boylan but was found guilty of an ill-treatment offence earlier this month.

CCTV footage showed Mrs Boylan coughing after being sprayed.

Draper told the court she had made a "stupid mistake."

After the hearing Mrs Boylan's family said justice had been done.

"The sentence is a message to all carers who abuse the elderly to let them know what to expect," they said.

Image copyright BETTY BOYLAN'S FAMILY Image caption Bina Begum pulled Betty Boylan forwards roughly

Earlier this year, care worker Bina Begum, 49, was given a 12-month community order after admitting ill treating and neglecting Mrs Boylan.

Bupa said both women had been dismissed.