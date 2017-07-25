West Bromwich drive-by shooting trio jailed for life

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Vikesh Chauhan, Mohammed Humza and Jaspal Rai [left to right] targeted Mr Campbell, the judge said

Three men who gunned down a father in a car in a drive-by shooting have been jailed for life.

Mohammed Humza, fired into a Ford Fiesta in which Carl Campbell, 33, was a passenger while waiting at traffic lights in West Bromwich on 27 December.

Humza and Jaspal Rai were in an Audi driven by Vikesh Chauhan.

They carried out a revenge attack over a stolen diamond-studded luxury watch, Mr Justice Charles Haddon-Cave, the judge at Birmingham Crown Court, said.

Read more news for Birmingham and the Black Country

Humza, 20, who pleaded guilty to murder, was sentenced to custody for life with a minimum of 28 years, six months.

Rai and Chauhan, both 24, who were convicted of murder, received life terms with a minimum of 30 years in jail, less time served.

Humza fired a .44 Magnum handgun five times at Mr Campbell's car at a range of 10ft.

The attack in broad daylight saw three rounds rip through the windscreen, while another was found embedded in the wing mirror.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Carl Campbell, from Bilston, Wolverhampton, died instantly

The judge said the shooting near a shopping street "could easily have injured or killed ordinary citizens".

He stated he was satisfied the defendants, of no fixed address, "were each minor players in the drugs scene but this shooting represents an altogether different level of violence".

The victim's father, Julian Campbell, said he felt his life was "ruined" adding: "I live only for my sons who are still here."

Chantelle Dudley, the dead man's partner and mother of his two-year-old son, said: "I feel very alone now and am very worried about our son's future."

In mitigation, Henry Blaxland QC for Chauhan said the sentence would be a "crushing blow" to his client, who would be "spending the best years of his life in prison".

Barrister Balbir Singh said Humza was a "follower, not a leader" and expressed "very great remorse".

Rod Johnson QC, for Rai, said: "Although he has lent his support to what was clearly a joint enterprise, Mr Rai's role, we say, was a lesser one."