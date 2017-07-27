Police shoot man in Birmingham street during gun arrest

Image caption One man was shot and another arrested for firearms offences in Hereford Close

Police have shot and injured a man on a street in south-west Birmingham.

An armed officer fired his weapon in Hereford Close, Rubery, at about 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said it "resulted in one man being taken to hospital with a gunshot injury".

Although police gave no details on why armed officers were in the area, in a statement the force said: "Another man has been arrested for suspected firearm offences."

West Midlands Ambulance said the injured man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a wound to the chest.

The armed officer's body-worn video camera was switched on at the time, and the shooting has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Part of Hereford Close has been cordoned off while investigations take place.