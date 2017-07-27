Birmingham knife robber jailed after beer can DNA found

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tyrone Dorsett made off with cash and packets of cigarettes from one shop five times

A man who carried out five knifepoint robberies on a shop has been jailed for 12 years after his DNA was found on a beer can.

Tyrone Dorsett, 34, struck five times at the Bangla Bazaar store in Leonard Road, Lozells, Birmingham, between 29 December and 16 January, police said.

They recovered a can that CCTV showed him drinking from and discarding before another shop robbery in Burbury Street.

He admitted 15 robberies and one count of assault with intent to rob.

Read more news for Birmingham and the Black Country

During the five robberies at the same store Dorsett, who wore a mask, made off with cash and packets of cigarettes.

He committed four robberies against the same 66-year-old man in Newtown, West Midlands Police said it discovered.

PC Sherrie Watkins, from the force's High Harm & Vulnerability Team, said: "Dorsett is a dangerous man…a bully who thinks nothing about carrying a knife in public and using it to threaten vulnerable people."

He was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court after admitting the 15 robberies and the count of assault with intent to rob between 10 November and 5 February.