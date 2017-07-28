CCTV issued over separate attacks on Birmingham teenager

Image copyright Britsh Transport Police Image caption Detectives believe these men may have vital information

Images of two men thought to have vital information in connection with two separate sexual assaults on a teenage girl have been released.

The 14-year-old was raped at Witton station in Birmingham between 20:00 BST on Tuesday and 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

She was raped a second time when flagging down a vehicle after leaving the station at about 02:00.

British Transport Police would like the men and anyone who saw them to get in touch.

Police said they now think a second man was present in the moments leading to the first attack. They also amended her age to 14, not 15 as earlier reported.

Two men approached the victim at the station at around 20:00 on Tuesday and led her to a secluded area of the station where she was raped by one of the men, police said.

At around 02:00 on Wednesday the victim left the station in a disorientated state and flagged down a vehicle and was raped for a second time.

Police are now looking for three men in connection with the attacks.

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was taken to a secluded area of the station where she was raped

The first is described as Asian in his early 20s, approximately 6ft and of slim build.

The second is also described as Asian, aged in his early 20s, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in with a large build and tight beard.

A third man, sought in connection with the offence in the vehicle, is described as a thick-set man, approximately 5ft 6in with large biceps.

Det Ch Insp Tony Fitzpatrick, said the investigation is moving "at a fast pace".

He added: "If you were in the area at the time or live locally to Witton station then please contact us if you heard or saw anything out of the ordinary.

"Specialist officers from British Transport Police and West Midlands Police are with the victim and will continue to provide her with support."