'Mayhem' after driver smashes into wall in Stetchford

Image caption No-one was seriously hurt in the smash at about 08:30 BST

A speeding motorist lost control of his car and smashed into another vehicle, demolishing a wall and throwing debris and wheelie bins into the street.

Fire crews said he had been drinking and fled the scene in Stetchford, Birmingham, on Saturday morning.

A man in his 30s, believed to be the driver, was found nearby and taken to hospital with minor injuries, West Midlands Police said.

No-one else was injured in the crash on Wyndhurst Road.

Sheldon Fire Station tweeted: "Drink driving. Car travelling at high speed...lost control causing mayhem..."

Image caption West Midlands Fire Service said the driver had been drinking

