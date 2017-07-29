Men arrested after girl raped twice in Birmingham

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was taken to a secluded area of the station where she was raped

Two men have been arrested after a girl was raped twice on the same night.

The 14-year-old was attacked at Witton station in Birmingham on Tuesday night and was then raped again after flagging down a vehicle as she left the station in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two men, aged 35 and 27, have been held on suspicion of rape relating to the first attack. Police are still hunting another man over the second rape.

He is described as about 5ft 6in, thick set and with large biceps.

Det Ch Insp Tony Fitzpatrick, from British Transport Police, appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

"Our investigation into the second incident in the vehicle continues at a pace.

"The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2am [on Wednesday].

"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning."