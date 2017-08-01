Battle of Britain pilot Kenneth Wilkinson dies aged 99

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kenneth Wilkinson met Prince William during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

A Battle of Britain who once told off the Duke of Cambridge for "flying choppers" has died at the age of 99.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said it was with great sadness that it announced the death of Flying Officer Kenneth Astill Wilkinson AE.

Mr Wilkinson, of Solihull, West Midlands, was "a true gentleman", the statement added.

Battle of Britain pilots were dubbed "the few" by World War Two wartime leader Winston Churchill.

Mr Wilkinson once told off Prince William for "flying choppers instead of proper aeroplanes".

The light-hearted comments came during an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain in 2015.

Image copyright The Wilkinson family Image caption Mr Wilkinson was one of the pilots dubbed "the few" by Winston Churchill

The Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said Mr Wilkinson had been an active member of the Battle of Britain Fighter Association.

"We shall miss him dearly," it added.

Mr Wilkinson leaves a daughter, Penny, and a grandson, Piers.

The Battle of Britain has become known as a turning point for Britain during World War Two when, in 1940, Germany launched an attack on Britain's sea defences. The RAF withstood the attack and Germany called off its invasion plans.