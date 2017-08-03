NHS nurse Sarah Papachristophorou admits theft and drugs charges

Image copyright PA Image caption Sarah Papachristophorou admitted supplying Class C drugs to a 77-year-old man

A nurse who was sacked by a Birmingham hospital has pleaded guilty to supplying Class C drugs to a 77-year-old man.

Sarah Papachristophorou, 47, from Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, admitted three drug-related offences and a theft charge at Birmingham Crown Court.

She said she had taken £1,000 from the man while supplying him with three Class C drugs over two years.

She was granted unconditional bail ahead of sentencing on 24 August.

Image copyright Google Image caption The nurse was sacked from Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham in May

A police inquiry into Papachristophorou revealed she gave zopiclone, tramadol and diazepam to the man.

Adjourning the case for probation service reports, Judge Patrick Thomas QC said a trial of issue may be needed to decide whether up to £4,000 was taken from the theft victim.

A spokesman for the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said Papachristophorou no longer worked for the trust, having been dismissed from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 10 May.