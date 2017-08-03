NHS nurse Sarah Papachristophorou admits theft and drugs charges
A nurse who was sacked by a Birmingham hospital has pleaded guilty to supplying Class C drugs to a 77-year-old man.
Sarah Papachristophorou, 47, from Four Oaks, Sutton Coldfield, admitted three drug-related offences and a theft charge at Birmingham Crown Court.
She said she had taken £1,000 from the man while supplying him with three Class C drugs over two years.
She was granted unconditional bail ahead of sentencing on 24 August.
A police inquiry into Papachristophorou revealed she gave zopiclone, tramadol and diazepam to the man.
Adjourning the case for probation service reports, Judge Patrick Thomas QC said a trial of issue may be needed to decide whether up to £4,000 was taken from the theft victim.
A spokesman for the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said Papachristophorou no longer worked for the trust, having been dismissed from Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 10 May.