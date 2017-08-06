Man, 24, dies after Stourbridge nightclub stabbing

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed at Chicagos in Stourbridge

A 24-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

West Midlands Police were called to Chicagos bar in Stourbridge, West Midlands, just before 01:00 BST.

The force said the man had suffered a chest wound and was taken to hospital where he died.

Det Ch Insp Edward Foster said no arrests had yet been made. He added: "I am appealing for anyone with information to call me."

A statement from the nightclub said: "We're devastated by the events of last night, when a customer tragically lost their life and would like to extend our sincere condolences to family and friends at this very sad time.

"We're co-operating fully with the police investigation."