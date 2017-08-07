Solihull man dies after serious stab injuries

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to hospital but later died

A man has died from head and neck injuries after a stabbing in Solihull on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was found by a passer-by on Haselour Road in Kingshurst just after 10:00 BST.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died later the same day from his injuries.

The road was closed on Sunday for forensic investigations but has since been reopened.

West Midlands Police said enquiries were on-going and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.