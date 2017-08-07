Three men, 19, arrested over Stourbridge club stabbing

Image copyright PA Image caption The bar said it was "co-operating fully with the police investigation"

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in a nightclub on Sunday have made three arrests.

The victim, named as 24-year-old Ryan Passey, was fatally injured at about 01:00 BST.

Mr Passey, from Brierley Hill, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest inside Chicago's in Stourbridge.

Three men, aged 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One man turned himself in to police, with the other two arrested at addresses in Dudley.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

Mr Passey was a former player at Stourbridge FC. The club said it was "shocked and greatly saddened" at the news, adding: "our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."

Police have made an appeal for witnesses who may have seen anything at Chicago's nightclub around the Rye Market in the town centre to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Ed Foster, said: "We've made quick progress in this investigation and three suspects are now in police custody for questioning over the murder.

"We've already spoken to many people who were at the bar at the time Mr Passey was attacked - around 1am - but we still need more witnesses to come forward."