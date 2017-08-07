Man 'kills wife at Oldbury house with children inside'

Image copyright @snapperSK Image caption Police were alerted by a neighbour on Saturday afternoon

A man murdered his wife before killing himself at their home with their three children inside, police say.

The woman, 26, was "violently attacked" before she was killed at the house in Oldbury, West Midlands, police said

The pair's bodies were found by police after a neighbour raised the alarm when they heard the children crying at about 14:00 BST on Saturday.

No-one else is being sought over the deaths. Detectives believe they died earlier on in the morning.

More updates on this story

The three children − all aged under eight with one described as a baby − are being cared for by family members after the bodies were found at the home in Pel Crescent.

Image copyright @snapperSK Image caption Detectives believe they died earlier on in the morning

Det Insp Jim Munro said: "This is a truly tragic incident.

"It's understood the woman was violently attacked before the offender took his own life.

"The timeline of exactly what happened is unclear but we believe the two people died during the morning."

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.