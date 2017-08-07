Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Moseley

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found injured in Tenby Road, Moseley, and later died, police said

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

Officers were called to Tenby Road, Moseley, at just after 10:50 BST on Sunday, where a 40-year-old man was found injured.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

The scene remains cordoned off while forensic investigations are carried out.

