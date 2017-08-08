Solihull stabbing: Three arrested over Callum Lees death

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Callum Lees suffered fatal neck injuries, police said

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in the street.

Callum Lees, 20, suffered neck injuries and was found by a passer-by in Haselour Road, Solihull, about 10:00 BST on Sunday. He died later in hospital.

West Midlands Police said it followed a dispute at a nearby house.

Two men, both aged 20, and an 18-year-old, were arrested in Birmingham on Monday.

More updates on this story

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Jim Munro said the arrests were a "significant development" but still wanted anyone with information to contact police.

Mr Lees' family said he was "a beautiful, caring, kind soul who was much loved".

Tributes left at the scene included one from Mr Lees' mother saying: "Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same."