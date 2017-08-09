Further arrest after girl, 14, raped twice in Witton

Image copyright Google Image caption One of the attacks happened at Witton railway station

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection with an attack on a 14-year-old girl in Birmingham.

British Transport Police said the man, 22, from Birmingham, was arrested earlier and is being questioned by detectives.

The latest arrest is in connection with the rape of the teenager in a vehicle in the Witton area at around 02:00 BST on 26 July, police said.

The girl had previously been raped at the railway station hours earlier.

See more stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here

A man has been charged and another man arrested in connection with the first attack, which is being treated as a separate incident, the force said.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to appeal for a Good Samaritan who picked up the victim after she was raped for the second time.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle, described as a people carrier-type car, is believed to have given the victim a lift home after she was raped a second time.