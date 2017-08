Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called at about 01:50 BST on Monday

A man has died and two others were hurt in an accident at a recycling plant in the West Midlands.

Emergency crews were called to a premises on Union Road in Oldbury at about 01:50 BST on Monday.

They were taken to hospital where a man in his 50s with "very serious burns" subsequently died. The two others, aged 32 and 52, remain in a stable condition with burn injuries, police said.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

