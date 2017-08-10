Killer driver's car found in Birmingham 'chop shop'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ghufran Khan initially stopped at the scene but then fled, police said

A speeding driver who killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash took his car to a "chop shop" to cover up his crime, police said.

Ghufran Khan hit Surinder Kaur, 61, as she crossed a Birmingham road in December 2015.

He initially stopped at the scene but then fled, West Midlands Police said.

The force tracked his re-sprayed, part-dismantled Vauxhall Astra car to a "chop shop", using the engine number to identify it, and linked it to Khan.

Image copyright West Mids Police handouts Image caption After the crash, police issued images of the actual car that hit Surinder Kaur, pictured, and a model of the type of car

Khan, 27, of Tetley Road, Hall Green, was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and jailed for five years at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Police said Mrs Kaur was hit as she crossed the Soho Road near the Guru Nanak Sikh temple in Handsworth.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police found Khan's car broken up at a garage unit

Khan, a provisional licence holder who had been doing more than 40mph in a 30mph zone, was also banned from driving for seven-and-a-half years.

Following the sentencing, Det Sgt Paul Hughes, of West Midlands Police, said: "This has been a long, extensive investigation which has ultimately seen justice prevail."