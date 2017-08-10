Man drives to West Bromwich police station with body in car

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The front desk at West Bromwich police station has been closed as part of the scene cordon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after driving to a police station with a dead body in a car.

The 40-year-old driver of a BMW went to West Bromwich police station at about 10:20 BST and was arrested when the body of a man was found in the front passenger seat.

A post-mortem examination will take place later, police said.

CCTV is being checked by officers to establish where the car had been before stopping at the station in Moor Street.

Det Insp Harry Harrison of West Midlands Police said: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course - but at this early stage we suspect the man died some time before the body was driven to West Bromwich.

"The driver has been arrested and we are examining CCTV and street cameras in a bid to piece together where the car had travelled from before arriving in West Bromwich."

West Bromwich police station front office was closed temporarily as the scene is cordoned off.