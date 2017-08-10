Solihull stabbing: Suspect named in Callum Lees death

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption James Atherley, from Solihull, has been named as a suspect in the killing

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing a man in Solihull have named a man they wish to trace over the killing.

Callum Lees, 20, was stabbed in the neck following a dispute at house party in Hopwas Grove on Sunday morning. He was found collapsed in a nearby street.

Police have now identified 21-year-old James Atherley, formerly of Wells Road in Solihull, as a suspect.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of Mr Lees' murder earlier this week.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Callum Lees was found collapsed in a street

Det Insp Jim Munro urged anyone with information on Mr Atherley's whereabouts to get in touch.

"This is a tragic case in which a young man has lost his life in awful circumstances: Callum has been attacked in a flat, managed to stagger outside for help but has collapsed and died," he said.

"Our inquiries have identified James Atherley as someone we'd like to question about Callum's murder.

"If anyone knows where he is, or has seen him in the last few days, I'd urge them to call us immediately."