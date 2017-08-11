Recycling plant explosion victim released from hospital

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called at about 01:50 BST on Monday

A man hurt in an explosion and fire at a recycling plant in which another died has been discharged from hospital.

Emergency crews were called on Monday to Innovative Environmental Solutions [IES] in Oldbury, West Midlands.

A man who was seriously burned, aged 40, died in hospital. Another man, aged 52, was stable in hospital and a third, aged 32, has now been discharged.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating.

The West Midlands force said the inquiry into the blaze at the plant in Union Road would be lengthy.

The facility processes shredder residue, material taken from scrap car shredders which cannot be recovered for recycling, Letsrecycle.com reported.

'Support his family'

A spokesman for the joint-venture company said: "Following the completion of a maintenance task, three people were injured in an accident.

"We are deeply saddened to say that one team member died later in hospital from his injuries.

"This is an extremely upsetting time for everyone involved and we will do everything we can to support his family and his work colleagues."

The fire service said its investigators worked throughout the day at the scene after being alerted at about 01:50 BST on Monday.

The man who was discharged had minor burn injuries to his hand, police said.

An HSE spokesperson confirmed the group was working with police to investigate the fatal explosion.