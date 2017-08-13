Teenager charged after gunshots fired in Birmingham
- 13 August 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after gunshots were fired in Birmingham.
Members of the public reported seeing a group of youths and hearing shots being fired on Broadway Plaza just before midnight on Friday, West Midlands Police said.
Nobody was injured. The 17-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
He is due to appear at Birmingham Youth Court on Monday.