Oldbury mother was victim of 'sustained attack'

Image copyright @snapperSK Image caption Police were alerted by neighbours

A woman found dead at home with her three children inside was the victim of a "sustained attack," an inquest has heard.

Rikki Lander, 26, was found in the living room of her home in Oldbury, West Midlands, on 5 August.

Her husband, Paul Lander, was also found dead in a different part of the house. He died as a result of hanging.

The couple's three young children had alerted neighbours that something was wrong.

More Birmingham and Black Country stories

Det Sgt Sue Hordern told the inquest it was clear Mrs Lander had undergone a "sustained attack" but that her cause of death was still not known.

Further tests will be carried out.

The body of Mr Lander, a 30-year-old HGV driver, was released to his family following the hearing.

Police have previously said they believe he killed his wife before killing himself.

A full inquest is set to take place on 16 October.