Birmingham bin strike called off

A long-running bin strike in Birmingham has been called off, it has been announced.

Conciliation service Acas said the action was suspended amid negotiations between Unite and the city council to bring the seven-week strike to an end.

A spokesman for Unite said earlier the talks had been positive.

Acas said it had been agreed certain posts would not be made redundant and that bin collections could now resume without disruption.