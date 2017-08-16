Murder inquiry after man dies from head injuries in Birmingham

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Phillip Leonard was found unconscious in Essex Street, Birmingham

Police have started a murder investigation after a man found with serious head injuries died.

Phillip Leonard, 34, from Ireland, was found unconscious in Essex Street, Birmingham, early on 28 July.

He was taken to hospital but died on Monday. A forensic post mortem revealed he died as a result of his head injuries, West Midlands Police said.

It said a man aged 26 from Ireland was charged with wounding last month and was currently remanded in custody.

