Murder arrest after man stabbed to death in Bilston

The victim was found in Lichfield Street, Bilston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said officers had been called to reports of a disorder in Bilston, believed to have started at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

A man was found injured in Lichfield Street and died at the scene. It is believed the man who died was stabbed near Bilston High Street.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Two men were taken to hospital with injuries, but are not in a serious condition.

Forensic investigations were being carried out on Friday and a post-mortem test will be carried out, the force added.