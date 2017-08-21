Birmingham boy who died 'had no white fish allergy'

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mohammad Ismaeel Ashraf died in March

An inquest jury has heard conflicting evidence about a nine-year-old boy who died after eating lunch at school.

Mohammad Ismaeel Ashraf had eaten fish fingers and developed symptoms similar to an allergic reaction before his death in March, the hearing was told.

A spokesman for Al-Hijrah School in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, said notes indicated he had an allergy to fish.

However, his father Tahseen told the jury his son had eaten white fish on many occasions without a problem.

Read more news for Birmingham and the Black Country

Mr Tahseen wept in the witness box at Birmingham Coroner's Court as he described his son as kind, gentle and caring and said his death had caused "unimaginable pain".

A dietician, Ros Blackmore, who first saw Ismaeel, from Sparkbrook, in 2012, said he had allergies to milk, nuts and kiwi fruit but white fish "didn't seem to be a problem at all".

Image copyright Google Image caption A spokesman for Al-Hijrah School in Bordesley Green said notes it kept indicated the boy had an allergy to fish

A paediatrician, Dr Robin Tall, told the inquest Ismaeel had been unwell in the days before his death with a suspected viral illness and had attended Birmingham Children's Hospital.

But he said he appeared to be getting better and had returned to school two days before his death.

The boy died in Heartlands Hospital.

The inquest is expected to last three or four days.