Birmingham gangs banned from city in landmark ruling

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The injunction stops the men from contacting each other

Eighteen men from two rival criminal groups have been targeted in what police describe as the largest ever gang injunction.

The men, aged between 19 and 29 and some in prison, are banned from parts of Birmingham and must register phones and vehicles with police.

The two-year orders aim to disrupt gang-related violence between the Burger Bar Boys and Johnson Crew.

West Midlands Police said it was "a landmark ruling".

The orders follow a spate of firearms offences in the city in 2015 and 2016.

The two gangs gained notoriety in 2003 when their violent feud claimed the lives of two girls - Letisha Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis - outside a late-night new year party in the city.

Four men were later jailed for life for their murders.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The men are banned form entering entering the city centre, Handsworth, Newtown, Winson Green and Lozells

After more recent incidents of gun crime in the city, West Midlands Police and the city council sought to secure the injunctions in a civil case heard at Birmingham Crown Court earlier this year.

The force secured interim injunctions in 2016 and said at the time it did not want to identify anyone until they were permanent. The BBC revealed their names after obtaining the county court documents.

More than 80 people from the Home Office and police gave evidence between February and June ahead of the orders being granted in July, which the force has revealed for the first time now.

Two have already been issued, three men are being sought by police and three properties were visited by officers on Wednesday.

The men are forbidden from associating with each other and entering the city centre, Handsworth, Newtown, Winson Green and Lozells.

Image caption The gangs gained notoriety in 2003 when friends Charlene Ellis, 18, and Letisha Shakespeare, 17, were shot dead outside a new year party

Ten other men will receive the orders in jail where restrictions will be imposed on certain visitors to limit any gang associations, police said.

Among those be given the injunctions in prison are two men believed to have been the "armed response" faction of the Burger Bar Boys.

Reial Phillips, 21, from Winson Green was jailed for 27 years last year after seven people were injured in a series of shootings during a feud with members of the Johnson Crew.

His co-defendant 23-year-old Ashai Gray, from Walsall, was jailed for nine years after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Police said their actions "brought fear" to people in the West Midlands.

Gang injunctions came into force in England and Wales in 2011. Home Office figures show that between January 2011 and January 2014, 88 had been put in place.

The first one issued in the West Midlands was in 2012.