West Midlands Police officers guilty of drugs offences

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Wahid Husman and Tahsib Majid will now face dismissal from West Midlands Police

Two police officers who plotted to steal and sell drugs for profit have been convicted of drugs and misconduct offences.

Birmingham-based West Midlands Police constables Wahid Husman, 48, and Tahsib Majid, 36, used their roles to conspire to steal quantities of Class A and B drugs, the force said.

Husman admitted drugs and misconduct offences on 7 August.

Majid was convicted on Tuesday after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Five other men also admitted a number of offences on 7 August following the police investigation, the West Midlands force added.

The full list of convictions:

PC Tahsib Majid, 36, of Millfields Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham: Convicted on 22 August of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, two counts of conspiracy to possess drugs with intent to supply, unlawful disclosure of personal data

PC Wahid Husman, 48, of Washwood Heath Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham: Admitted four counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess Class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess Class B drugs with intent to supply

Imran Rehman, 42, of Talbot Street, Derby: Admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess class B drugs with intent to supply

Asam Qayum, 29, of Alderson Road, Birmingham, admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to steal, conspiracy to possess class A drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess class B drugs with intent to supply

Shahzad Mushtaq, 42, of Morley Road, Ward End, Birmingham, admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply

Akeesh Rasab, 27, of Watson Road, Alum Rock, Birmingham, admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office, possession of class B drugs with intent to supply

Imaan Haidri, 26, of Bromfield Close, Birmingham, admitted conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office

A 37-year-old woman who was also charged in connection with the investigation but proceedings were discontinued by the CPS

Husman accessed police computer systems to feed information to a number of criminal associates, while Majid committed a Data Protection offence on behalf of an associate, the force said.

A surveillance operation, led by the force's counter corruption unit, captured the officers talking about drug dealing on duty and conspiring with criminal associates to steal a consignment of illegal drugs destined for Birmingham.

The group planned to split the drugs between them to supply for their own gain.

See more stories from across Birmingham and the Black Country here

Police said an investigation revealed Husman had begun accessing police computer systems as far back as 2011, when he started to feed intelligence and information to some of his co-accused.

After his arrest, officers searched Husman's address and found £7,000 cash and heroin.

The officers, based at Perry Barr, were suspended following their arrest in February 2017 and now face dismissal from West Midlands Police.

All the defendants are due to be sentenced in October.