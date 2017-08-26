Three men 'set upon' victim in Castle Vale stab attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The injured man ran to a woman in School Close to ask for help

A 19-year-old man suffered "multiple stab wounds" in an attack by three men near a Birmingham school.

He was walking in Farnborough Road, Castle Vale, when it was understood three men got out of a vehicle and "set upon him", police said.

"He sustained multiple stab wounds but managed to run to a woman in School Close and ask for help," police added.

He was taken to hospital after the attack on Thursday where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

The assault happened at about 21:45 BST.

West Midlands Police is carrying out forensic investigations and examining CCTV footage from cameras in the area.

Sgt Mark Allen said: "Knife crime is a high priority for us and we will be working round the clock to identify the three people responsible.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact officers or Crimestoppers anonymously.