Motorcyclist dies in Smethwick collision

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way (generic photo above)

A motorcyclist has died in a collision involving a car in the West Midlands.

The crash happened at the junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way in Smethwick at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The car driver was helping police with enquiries, and the carriageway from Oldbury Road was closed for a number of hours, the West Midlands force said.

It said nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist's life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.