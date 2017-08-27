Birmingham & Black Country

Motorcyclist dies in Smethwick collision

Junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way (generic photo) Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way (generic photo above)

A motorcyclist has died in a collision involving a car in the West Midlands.

The crash happened at the junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way in Smethwick at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The car driver was helping police with enquiries, and the carriageway from Oldbury Road was closed for a number of hours, the West Midlands force said.

It said nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist's life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites