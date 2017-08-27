Motorcyclist dies in Smethwick collision
- 27 August 2017
A motorcyclist has died in a collision involving a car in the West Midlands.
The crash happened at the junction of Crocketts Lane and Soho Way in Smethwick at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The car driver was helping police with enquiries, and the carriageway from Oldbury Road was closed for a number of hours, the West Midlands force said.
It said nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist's life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.