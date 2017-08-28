Man accused of Birmingham city centre knife threat

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was arrested in Corporation Street at about 15.15 BST on Friday

A man is to appear in court accused of threatening someone with a knife in Birmingham city centre.

The 27-year-old from Middlesbrough was arrested in Corporation Street on Friday afternoon after several people called 999, police said.

He will appear before Birmingham magistrates charged with threatening a person with a bladed weapon.

He will also appear on charges of affray and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

Sgt Tom Lyons, from West Midlands Police, said: "No-one was hurt and we are treating this as an isolated incident."