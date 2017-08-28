Pilot injured in light aircraft crash near Abbots Bromley

Image copyright Google Image caption The aircraft came down near Blithfield Reservoir

A man has been been taken to hospital with leg injuries following a light aircraft crash.

The 39-year-old pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft, which came down after taking off from Abbots Bromley airfield in Staffordshire, police said.

The plane came down in a field near to Blithfield Reservoir, Staffordshire Police added.

The injured man has been taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by air ambulance.

Police say they have informed the Air Accident Investigation Branch about the crash.