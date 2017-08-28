Birmingham & Black Country

Birmingham taxi driver 'shaken' by road rage gun threat

Slade Road, Birmingham Image copyright Google
Image caption The taxi driver was left "very shaken" by the incident in Slade Road

A taxi driver has been threatened with a gun in a suspected road rage incident in Birmingham.

The driver was parked in Slade Road, Erdington, on Sunday evening when it is believed the other man got out of his car with a handgun after being abusive.

Officers later found the other car near the scene and found a gun, thought to be a BB gun, police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Con Paul McConaghy said: "The victim although very shaken by his ordeal was not injured and officers are liaising with him to understand the full circumstances that led to this incident."

