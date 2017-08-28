Birmingham taxi driver 'shaken' by road rage gun threat

Image copyright Google Image caption The taxi driver was left "very shaken" by the incident in Slade Road

A taxi driver has been threatened with a gun in a suspected road rage incident in Birmingham.

The driver was parked in Slade Road, Erdington, on Sunday evening when it is believed the other man got out of his car with a handgun after being abusive.

Officers later found the other car near the scene and found a gun, thought to be a BB gun, police said.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Det Con Paul McConaghy said: "The victim although very shaken by his ordeal was not injured and officers are liaising with him to understand the full circumstances that led to this incident."