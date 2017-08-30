Police arrest man wanted after fatal stabbing in Solihull

Image copyright Crimestoppers Image caption James Atherley [above] has been wanted over the murder of Callum Lees

Police investigating a murder have arrested a man they were looking for in connection with the matter.

Callum Lees, 20, was stabbed in Hopwas Grove, Solihull, on 6 August and later died in hospital.

James Atherley, 21, was arrested from an address in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

A man and a woman were also held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Three men aged 21, 20 and 18 previously arrested over the stabbing have been released on bail.

Mr Lees was "left to die in the street" after he was stabbed in the neck following a row at a flat, police have previously said.

He was found on Haselour Road by a passer-by after being stabbed at a house party on Hopwas Grove in Kingshurst.